By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Dawgs in the NFL: Nolan Smith notches first career sack in Sunday night win
Much has been made of Philadelphia first round pick Jalen Carter with how he has started his NFL career. On Sunday night, it was the Eagles’ other first-round pick that made …
Connor Riley
Dawgs in the NFL: Matthew Stafford, Leonard Floyd continue productive …
ATHENS — As hard as it may be to believe at this point, Matthew Stafford and Leonard Floyd are two of the oldest former Bulldogs in the league.
Connor Riley
Dawgs in the NFL: George Pickens dazzles at the end, Jalen Carter takes …
It’s becoming readily apparent that the best play for the Pittsburgh Steelers is to just chuck it downfield to George Pickens.
Connor Riley
Dawgs in the NFL: Jadeveon Clowney says Roquan Smith is the best …
Roquan Smith made it very clear the Cleveland Browns were in for a long day on Sunday. And the star linebacker followed it up with a stellar performance in a 28-3 win over …
Connor Riley
Dawgs in the NFL: D’Andre Swift continues to fly high for Philadelphia …
The Philadelphia Eagles have brought in a number of former Bulldogs in recent seasons as they look to bolster their roster.
Connor Riley
