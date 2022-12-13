NFL expert: Stetson Bennett ‘worth a shot,’ draws comparison to Buffalo Bills’ quarterback

An NFL source told DawgNation that some teams have a third-day draft grade — rounds 5-7 — on Bennett and others would be willing to sign him as a free agent. The 2023 NFL Draft takes place April 27-29.

ATHENS — Georgia has three projected first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and while Stetson Bennett is not one of them, he could still get a shot.

McShay’s mock draft, located on the ESPN pay site, features three SEC quarterbacks going in the first round:

The Buckeyes, it should be noted, have two projected Top 10 picks per Todd McShay’s most recent mock draft, including quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Bennett is being evaluated with each outing, and his next opportunity to prove his talents will come in a showdown with Ohio State in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Former NFL scout, collegiate coach and quarterback Jordan Reid ranks Bennett 13th among the QBs expected to be eligible for the draft in his pay site article :

The list isn’t likely to bother or discourage Bennett, who, as Kirby Smart pointed out at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York.

“We kept thinking he wasn’t good enough,” Smart said, “and he kept proving us wrong over and over and over again.”

Indeed, Georgia pursued Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams in the transfer portal even after Bennett won MVP honors in the CFP Championship Game last season.

Bennett’s response was to say in a live interview the next day on Good Morning America that he would be playing football somewhere this season, even if it wasn’t for the Bulldogs.

The NFL ranks will be even more challenging for Bennett with more parity between the teams and more consistent play necessary on a game-by-game basis.

Reid points out that Bennett will turn 26 during his NFL rookie season, “which might concern some teams,” and added that he “also won’t meet a lot of teams’ threshold for size at the position.”

Georgia lists Bennett as 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds on its media platforms.

NFL teams will get complete, dialed-in measurements either at the NFL combine or at the school’s Pro Day event in March.

Reid notes Bennett is considered a “gamer” who plays with instincts and savvy, able to create after plays break down.

“A surplus of talent at Georgia helped uplift his deficiencies,” Reid notes in his report, “but he has enough arm strength for the next level. Case Keenum has been a common comparison for him among NFL scouts.”

Reid suggests the Denver Broncos, currently led by Russell Wilson, could be a franchise that would give him a shot.

“The odds are heavily against Bennett being a long-term solution for any team,” Reid said, “but he’s worth a shot as a well-accomplished late-round hopeful.”

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has Bennett ranked ninth among the quarterbacks.

Kiper, unlike McShay, has Kentucky’s Levis atop his QB list.

Smart has signed three quarterbacks who were with Georgia for at least one season and are now currently in the NFL:

• Jacob Eason, who transferred to Washington State following the 2017 season, was a fourth-round NFL pick and is on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

• Justin Fields, who transferred to Ohio State following the 2018 season, was a first-round NFL pick and is the starting QB for the Chicago Bears.

• Jake Fromm, who left Georgia early following his junior year of 2019, was a fifth-round NFL pick and is on the Washington Commanders practice squad.