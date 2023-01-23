Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon accepts Senior Bowl invite

McClendon was one of two players to accept an invite on Monday morning, with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker being the other. Hooker tore his ACL in November in a loss against South Carolina.

McClendon was one of the best dependable linemen in recent memory for Georgia, as he was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs. From 2020 through this season, McClendon started 37 consecutive games at right tackle for the Bulldogs.

He was a key reason the Bulldogs were a finalist for the Joe Moore Award this past season, which is given to the nation’s top offensive line. Michigan ultimately took home the award, but McClendon did help Georgia allow just 9.0 sacks in 15 games, becoming the first team ever to allow that few sacks in a 15-game season.

McClendon has already graduated from Georgia, doing so in December. He first signed as a member of Georgia’s 2019 signing class out of Brunswick, Ga.

McClendon was limited by injury at the end of the season for Georgia, as he suffered an MCL injury in Georgia’s SEC championship win over LSU. He played just one snap against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and then came off the bench for Georgia in the national championship. Amarius Mims started in his place and is expected to be a key piece in replacing McClendon next season.

The Georgia offensive lineman was recently involved in the tragic car accident that saw Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy both tragically pass away. McClendon was in the front seat of the car and sustained minor injuries in the crash.