INDIANAPOLIS — Zion Logue won’t be the first Georgia player off the NFL Draft board, but he was first to arrive at the combine this week, and he’s confident that he’s ready

The Bulldogs have 11 outgoing players at the NFL Combine this week, including as many as three projected first-round picks in Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims and Kamari Lassiter.

Logue, considered by most a third-day pick or free agent, explained how playing at Georgia has him and his former teammates more prepared for the professional ranks than players from other programs.

“When you leave (Georgia) you are gonna be pro ready, you’re going to understand how to play with other greats,” Logue said during his NFL combine podium interview at the Indianapolis Convention Center on Wednesday.

You might not have the huge stat seasons, but you’re gonna be ready to walk into any NFL building and give them your all.”

Logue, a 6-foot-5, 316-pound defensive tackle, will put his physical skills and attributes on display during the NFL combine’s field testing on Thursday (NFL Network, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

As Logue noted, like the Georgia defensive linemen before him who have taken part in recent NFL combines and been drafted, his statistics are not staggering because of how the Bulldogs play team defense.

Indeed, 2022 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker wasn’t voted first or second team by the SEC coaches his final year at UGA and had just 37 tackles in 15 games.

Jordan Davis, another Georgia first-round defensive line pick, had 32 tackles and 2 sacks for the legendary “No-Name” defense that allowed fewer points per game in the regular season (6.9) than any college team dating back to 1986 Oklahoma.

“It’s not about the numbers, it’s about if I can take up two (defenders) so my guys can play freely,” Logue said of his assignment to maintain gap control so linebackers can flow to the football.

“I took this from (Davis), I’m not the guy that’s going to have 16 TFLs, 8 sacks. I’m just not that player … in our defense, I wasn’t asked to do that.”

Georgia football players are, however, asked to do much more than is required at other places according to Logue.

“It’s not talked about, but from the day you walk in the locker room, we’re going to see if you can be in that foxhole with us,” Logue said. “We’re going to see if you can go out in front of 102,000, or 93,000, on third-and-9, if you can stand up and be a man.”

And Kirby Smart is going to put his players through the motions to the point where they can’t get it wrong.

“He’s just so demanding, he wants perfection from the time you eat your cereal, to the way you tie your shoes,” Logue said. “It’s like I tell everybody, we prepare more than anyone in the country.

“We’re walking through before the games, before meetings, after meetings, before practice we have walk-throughs. We’re getting coaching points after each series, (so) if you mess up, you just don’t get it.”

Logue’s game film is in the books, but this week he hopes to bump up his NFL draft stock with a 40-yard dash that’s “anything under 4.9,” explaining that “every big man wants to be able to say he ran a 4-something.”

Logue said the bench press is the only on-field drill he won’t take part in, perhaps looking to perform that lift at UGA’s Pro Day on March 13 in Athens.

The NFL Combine drills TV coverage is on the NFL Network features defensive backs and tight ends from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, quarterbacks and receivers from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and offensive linemen from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.