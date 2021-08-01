Nick Chubb finally gets paid

Nick Chubb finally got his big NFL contract.

The former UGA star agreed to a three-year contract extension on with the Cleveland Browns worth $36.6 million, including $30 million in guarantees, per multiple reports.

At UGA in 2018, Chubb and Sony Michel led the Bulldogs to the 2017 national championship game.

