Nick Saban to Kirby Smart: ‘You guys kicked our a** in the fourth quarter’
Nick Saban had a blunt message for Kirby Smart when the two coaches shook hands after the game:
“You guys kicked our a** in the fourth quarter,” Saban said with a smile.
UGA News
