(3) Georgia
33
Final
18
(1) Alabama

Nick Saban to Kirby Smart: ‘You guys kicked our a** in the fourth quarter’

Alabama head coach Nick Saban hugs Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after the College Football Playoff championship football game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Posted

Nick Saban had a blunt message for Kirby Smart when the two coaches shook hands after the game:

“You guys kicked our a** in the fourth quarter,” Saban said with a smile.

