Kirby Smart earned his paycheck Saturday night in Lexington, even before his torrid sideline rant provided much-needed fire for Georgia’s fourth-quarter comeback.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs beat Kentucky 13-12 with clutch execution, avoiding costly turnovers, preventing explosive plays and expertly managing the clock.

Georgia is a team that simply doesn’t beat itself, even on a night when Carson Beck was outplayed by the opposing quarterback, and the Bulldogs’ line beaten more times than not in the trenches.

To be clear, it was a Georgia team missing several key players on the line of scrimmage for all or most of the night.

Defensive disruptor Mykel Williams missed a second game on account of the ankle injury he suffered in the 34-3 season-opening win over Clemson, while starting defensive tackle Warren Brinson (lower leg) also remained out.

Offensively, preseason All-American and offensive line leader Tate Ratledge exited the game in the second quarter with a knee/ankle injury.

Here’s a look at the Georgia football stock report, taking note of performances:

Stock Soaring

Kirby Smart showed why he’s the best coach in the nation once again, keeping his team fired up and settled, and his coaches dialed into a pressure-packed SEC showdown.

Center Jared Wilson had the highest grade (per PFF) among offensive players, handling the snaps and Kentucky’s capable defensive line.

Outsider backer Chaz Chambliss had the highest grade on defense, making six stops while hurrying his former roommate, Kentucky QB Brock Vandagriff.

Cornerback Daylen Everette was in lockdown mode with no UK plays going over 19 yards, and Everette providing run support punch with 8 tackles.

Safety Malaki Starks kept a young secondary settled when he wasn’t making 8 tackles himself and playing physical in coverage with just one pass interference.

Receiver Dominic Lovett came up big in the clutch with a 33-yard reception that electrified the UGA offense and sustained a late-game drive.

Tailback Trevor Etienne generated 79 yards — without much help — shifting, churning and striding through would-be tackles.

Stock Up

Tailback Branson Robinson took a step forward with his powerful 3-yard TD run. Robinson’s instincts are returning as the confidence in his repaired knee grows.

Offensive guard Micah Morris was called on to answer the bell with Ratledge out, and OL-line coach Stacy Searels had made sure he was prepared for the moment.

Linebacker Jalon Walker was a nuisance for the Kentucky offense, creating havoc with QB pressure and a key pass break-up.

Stock Even

Carson Beck (15-of-24 passing, 160 yards) showed his arm talent in the clutch and his running skills and escapability on five other occasions. Beck, however, must settle his nerves and give UGA 60-minute performances like the future NFL starter he has the talent to become.

Stock Down

Georgia’s banged up interior defensive line must take inventory and make the most of every film and rehab session, the margin for error narrow, as championship hopes will ultimately depend on their health and improvement.