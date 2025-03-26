ATHENS — Kirby Smart is counting on passion and effort to lift his next version of Georgia football Bulldogs.

The standard is defined and starts from the top, but the culture and carryover from championship teams comes from within.

Some positions are more geared toward leadership, as are some personalities.

That’s why Georgia can’t afford to miss at starting quarterback, or with returning players such as CJ Allen, Nate Frazier and Christian Miller.

The Trigger

“Starting quarterback” is the title Gunner Stockton currently wears, and from all indications is wearing well.

Stockton has complete command of his offensive responsibilities and reads as he’s working in his fourth spring football practice session.

The biggest question is, can Stockton elevate the talents of those around him with his leadership skills? The starting quarterback, by nature of the position as the voice in the huddle and on the field, sets the tone.

More than anyone else, the starting quarterback sets the vibe on and off the field.

Defensive QB

Middle linebacker CJ Allen is the quarterback of the defense, and as a third-year starter already has the background and momentum to lead his teammates.

Allen doesn’t appear as chippy as Monty Rice once was with teammates, nor does he have the level of talent around him that Nakobe Dean had to work with.

All the more reason Georgia will be counting on Allen to continue to elevate his level of play while also holding teammates around him accountable for their level of passion and effort.

Tip of the Arrow

The return of defensive tackle Christian Miller was a priority with good reason, as UGA’s traditionally powerful defensive front fell to 36th in the nation — down from 18th the season before, and before that, No. 1 in 2022, No. 2 in 2021, No. 1 in 2020 ad No. 1 in 2019.

Miller, like the other key players, must prove a bright leader in the D-Line room in addition to being among the team’s hardest workers.

The Spark Plug

Tailback Nate Frazier is only a sophomore, but his dynamic personality and talents are such that his star power has carryover potential.

Frazier’s energy and charismatic nature lends itself to an ability to lead and set an example, both on and off the field.