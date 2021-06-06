Alabama transfer Brandon Turnage’s immediate future at Georgia in question

“He was just going through some things,” Michael Fair, who coached Turnage at Lafayette High School in Oxford, Miss., told the Banner-Herald on Sunday night. “He just said he didn’t feel comfortable for some reason.” Georgia acquired the former Tide defensive back earlier this spring to help ease the strain on the Bulldogs’ depth in the secondary after four defensive backs were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft and another was signed as a free agent. RELATED: UGA hoped Turnage could turn up the competition at cornerback

UGAsports.com was the first to report the news on Turnage, who was brought in to add depth to a cornerback rotation that starts with Jalen Kimber and features Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick and UGA veteran Ameer Speed. The Bulldogs have played a three-cornerback rotation of late. Second-year freshman Kelee Ringo is also expected to factor into the cornerback rotation more heavily as he gains experience after being kept off the field last fall on account of a torn labrum. Incoming freshman Nyland Green, who missed the G-Day Game on account of Covid-19 protocol, would likely be the immediate benefactor if Turnage has indeed left the program. Kirby Smart indicated during the spring he wanted to beef up the cornerback position. “At corner, we’ve got to find guys that are comfortable, make plays down the field, and make plays with their backs to the ball,” Smart said.