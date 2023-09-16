Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said there were no nerves in Saturday’s come-from-behind 24-14 win over South Carolina.

Beck helped lead the Bulldogs back from a 14-3 halftime deficit, completing 27 of 35 passes for 269 yards.

“I felt good, I felt comfortable, felt poised,” Beck told CBS during his on-field interview, “and I just tried to go out there and be myself, that’s all I’ve got to do.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, whose team has won a school-record 20 straight games and has the nation’s longest home win streak at 21 games, said the Bulldogs were focused on coming back one play at a time in the second half.

“We talk about it all the time, moments are precious, and there’s a lot of them in a game,” Smart said, “and if you can just win one at a time, you got a shot.

“If you let the last one bother you, you’re going to be in trouble, and this guy (Beck) didn’t do that today, he stood in there and played well.

“He lost a tackle (Amarius Mims) and kept banging the ball in there.”

Beck conceded things didn’t go well early.

“Obviously, it didn’t start as well as we wanted, the conditions were a little bit weird,” Beck said of the wet weather. " We didn’t get off to a hot start, (but) we kept our mentality, we stayed composed, and I thought we really turned it up.”

Smart said he learned a lot about his No. 1-ranked football team.

“They got resiliency, they got toughness,” Smart said, “and they better get a lot better.”

Georgia plays host to UAB next Saturday at Sanford Stadium.