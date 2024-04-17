ATHENS — Branson Robinson says he’s about ready to roll, and the departure of fellow tailback Andrew Paul would seem to provide confirmation.

There’s only one football in the Georgia backfield, and with a Heisman Trophy candidate like Carson Beck at quarterback throwing ball, carries will be at a premium.

Florida transfer Trevor Etienne and rising sophomore Roderick Robinson appeared set atop of what in the past has been primarily a three-man tailback rotation.

Branson Robinson’s return, along with the addition of incoming freshman Nate Frazier, gives the Bulldogs elite depth in addition to healthy competition this fall.

Branson Robinson missed last season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon last fall and was held out of spring drills.

But Robinson, a powerful 5-foot-10, 220-pound sophomore, declared he was feeling well enough to play in the G-Day Game during his Players’ Lounge interview.

“Don’t worry about the timeline,” Robinson said, “just know when Branson comes back, you’re gonna know that I”m back.”

Robinson, like the other returning backs, has been adjusting to new leadership with Josh Crawford replacing Dell McGee as running backs coach.

“We’ve learned to adjust to it,” Robinson said. (Crawford) is a great guy … he’s real cool.”

Robinson, meanwhile, will soon be sweating alongside his teammates in the offseason conditioning and lifting programs.

Robinson was a three-time state weightlifting champion coming up through high school in Mississippi. His personal bests: 725-pound deadlift, 385 bench and 630 squat.

Robinson said he thinks his weightlifting prowess may have led some to get the wrong idea about him.

“I see comments about how ‘He’s stiff, I can tell the way he’s built,’ " Robinson said. “I wish I could show y’all the clips.”

Georgia opens the season on Aug. 31 against Clemson in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.