ATHENS — Carson Beck isn’t a “rah-rah” guy, but the Georgia quarterback knows this is his team, and Kirby Smart is counting on him.

I want him to continue to grow as a leader,” Smart concluded after assessing Beck’s strong spring practice session and sizzling finish in the G-Day Game.

Beck, the preseason co-favorite for the Heisman Trophy, indicated the Bulldogs’ championship hopes will come down to the commitment.

“Where the chemistry really gets built is over the summer, when we’re in here working out without the coaches,” Beck said discussing UGA’s madeover receiving corps. “What can we do when the coaches aren’t there?

“Are we going to come in on the weekend, are we going to get reps, are they going to watch film, are they going to understand what I want them to do and vice versa?”

The offense can only go as far as Beck can take it, and being on the same page will be paramount to the offense’s success.

Beck explained how Georgia has already faced its toughest opponent in 2024.

“That’s what you’re going to get at Georgia,” Beck said. “You’re going to play against a good defense, you’re going to play against a good offense, and I think that’s why we’re able to do so well when we get to the season and play on Saturday.

“Each and every day, we’re playing against one of the best defenses and offenses in practice.”

Both the offense and defense had their moments in the G-Day spring scrimmage ton Saturday.

The 20-20 tie game did nothing to satisfy the players’ desires, from Beck’s perspective.

“We have a lot of guys that are hungry,” Beck said. “A lot of guys out there that haven’t gotten to their full potential yet, that haven’t gotten to where they want to reach.

“So there’s a lot of hungry guys that want to work, and they want to be physical.”