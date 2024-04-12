ATHENS — Branson Robinson won’t play in the G-Day Game, but the third-year tailback made it clear when he is healthy enough to play, everyone will know it.

“Don’t worry about the timeline, just know when I get back, it’s gonna be hell,” Robinson said on the Players Lounge Podcast this week. “I feel good now, I feel I can go out there now and play.

“(But) don’t worry about the timeline, just know when Branson comes back, you’re gonna know that I”m back.”

Robinson, a muscular 5-foot-10 and 220-pounder, suffered a season-ending injury (ruptured patella tendon) injury last August and Smart has indicated he’s expected to be cleared after spring drills.

Robinson was a Top 10 running back in the 2022 signing class who show promise with 341 yards on 68 carries during the 2022 national championship season, including a two-touchdown performance in the CFP title game win over TCU.

Robinson’s injury was a big setback in the Georgia running backs room last season, as Daijun Edwards was dealing with a sprained knee suffered in the preseason and Kendall Milton had a hamstring injury during the fall.

Robinson wanted to be on the field last season as much as he says he’ll miss being a part of the G-Day Game action on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

“I definitely would want to be in the game Saturday, but seeing you making plays and having fun, that makes me want to go harder every day and rehab,” Robinson said. “Because I want to be out there having fun, too … I’ve to got to be out there with my brothers.”

Robinson did not hesitate to share the lofty goals typical of most great running backs.

“We’ve got to win the natty, and no ifs, ands or buts about it, that’s the biggest goal, that’s just a different feeling,” Robinson said.

“Personal goals, I’m reaching more toward 1,200 or 1,300 yards, 10 touchdowns, Those are goals I know I can reach.”

The Heisman Trophy is attractive to all players, but Robinson noted the clear direction that award has taken.

“You talking Heisman, it’s a quarterback award, so Carson Beck,” Robinson said.

“I just know what I’m capable of, and what I can do once I’m back healthy.”