ATHENS — Georgia fans believe if Brock Bowers had stayed healthy they would have won a third-straight title.

Ohio State fans believe if Marvin Harrison Jr. had not gotten injured in the 2022 CFP Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes would have beaten UGA and the Bulldogs would not have won a second title.

Those debates will rage on, but one thing everyone can agree on is that Bowers and Harrison Jr. are difference-makers at any level of football, an Mel Kiper Jr.’s first 2024 mock draft paysite article reflects that.

Harrison Jr. (No. 4) and Bowers (No. 5) are the top-ranked non-quarterbacks in the draft according to Kiper Jr.

Caleb Williams Jr. — once recruited by Georgia — is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick, with LSU’s Jayden Daniels at No. 2 and North Carolina’s Drake Maye No. 3.

The Bulldogs are expected to produce two other first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, with Kamari Lassiter projected to go No. 20 overall to Pittsburgh.

Georgia has produced three first-round defensive backs during Kirby Smart’s first eight years as head coach, with Eric Stokes (29th overall, 2021) the highest-picked to date.

Amarius Mims, who like Bowers sat out the 63-3 Orange Bowl win over Florida State with a minor injury, is projected to be the last pick of the first round at No. 32.

Bowers had tightrope surgery on Oct. 15 after injuring his ankle on Vanderbilt Stadium’s loose turf the day before. Bowers was back playing 26 days later, but it appeared he re-aggravated the injury and was slowed down the stretch of UGA’s 13-1 season.

Mims, who suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Georgia’s 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, is among eight offensive tackles Kiper Jr. is projecting to be picked in the first round.

Georgia would have had another of Kiper’s projected first-rounders — and quite possibly another title — had Adonai Mitchell not transferred to Texas.

As it was, Mitchell won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and helped the Longhorns beat Alabama and make the four-team CFP.

Mitchell is projected to be the No. 28 overall pick and play for the Buffalo Bills.

Georgia is expected to have 10 or more players invited to the NFL Combine, and six Bulldogs will be at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., later this month looking to boost their NFL Draft stock.

Ladd McConkey, Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Sedrick Van Pran and William Mote will all be on hand at the annual all-star game coached by NFL staffs.