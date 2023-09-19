clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
3 burning questions to answer Georgia football championship hopes
ATHENS — Georgia football has only looked unbeatable on paper this season as it has worked through slow starts en route to a 3-0 record.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart: Mike Bobo running ‘exact same offense’ as Todd Monken did at …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart typically doesn’t spend much time addressing the “noise” outside of his program, but on Monday he made an exception.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart shares importance of Georgia football quick pass game, role it …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has referred to them as extended handoffs, but for some Georgia’s short, quick passes look like a conservative pass game.
Mike Griffith
Georgia giant favorite in much-needed warm-up game with UAB Blazers, other …
ATHENS — The 2023 Georgia football schedule is the gift that just keeps on giving, offering Kirby Smart one final warm-up game to iron out some wrinkles
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart: Georgia ‘better get a lot better,’ encouraged by resiliency …
Kirby Smart learned a lot about his reloaded Georgia football team, including what most everyone close to the program suspected.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football may have the ‘exact same offense’ as 2022 but this …

Connor Riley
Nick Chubb carted off after suffering gruesome leg injury, as social …

Connor Riley
Is Lane Kiffin guilty of gamesmanship leading into Ole Miss game at …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: UGA’s close call against South Carolina …

Brandon Adams
3 burning questions to answer Georgia football championship hopes

Mike Griffith
