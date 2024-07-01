Cruise with DawgNation
Latest On the Beat
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
15 hours ago
Georgia QB Carson Beck brings new edge, ‘We are always doing the hunting’
ATHENS — Carson Beck came across as cool, confident, and yes, more assertive in his interview at the Manning Passing Academy.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 24, 2024
Kirby Smart building champions off the field, Georgia football stars visit …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart had his Georgia football players supporting Camp Sunshine on Friday, a place near and dear to his family’s hearts.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 23, 2024
Opinion: Why Georgia football fans should trust Kirby Smart to deliver …
ATHENS — The anticipation of Kirby Smart’s ninth season has kicked in, the “Dog Days” of summer have kicked in with the start of summer in Georgia.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 20, 2024
Brock Bowers back in business with Las Vegas Raiders, applying Georgia …
Brock Bowers is as locked in with the Las Vegas Raiders as most all Georgia football fans knew he would be.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 18, 2024
Roderick Robinson powers Georgia RB room, throws his 240 pounds into …
ATHENS — Georgia will have one of the newest backfields in the nation next season, and yet, the Bulldogs figure to have one of the best.
Mike Griffith
