ATHENS — Georgia fans can rest easy, star quarterback Carson Beck is back in training and doing just fine.

Internet rumors can take on a life of their own, so when word spread that the co-Heisman Trophy favorite had recently undergone “emergency surgery,” there was concern.

It turns out Beck had his wisdom teeth removed, per a source close to the situation, which led to him missing a scheduled speaking engagement last weekend.

The attention Beck receives is well-warranted -- he is the key to Georgia’s championship hopes in 2024 and the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Bulldogs have entered into the offseason training stage, and Beck’s leadership and involvement will be paramount as UGA looks to replace three of its top four receivers.

Beck looked sharp throwing to veteran Dominic Lovett in the annual G-Day Game, along with threading the needle on perfectly placed passes to Dillon Bell and Rara Thomas at other junctures in the action.

Beck’s overall scrimmage statistics weren’t overwhelming, but he was running the base offense against a first-string Georgia defense that knew what was coming before the snap.

It led Beck to suggest the Bulldogs have already played the toughest defense they’ll see in 2024 — themselves.

“That’s what you’re going to get at Georgia,” Beck said. “You’re going to play against a good defense, you’re going to play against a good offense, and I think that’s why we’re able to do so well when we get to the season and play on Saturday.

“Each and every day, we’re playing against one of the best defenses and offenses in practice.”