ATHENS — Carson Beck’s parting message from spring drills was how Georgia has “a lot of hungry guys.”

Fact is, no one should be hungrier than Beck, as it will be his efforts and improvements that determine how far the 2024 version of the Bulldogs can go.

The SEC Championship Game came down to several pivotal plays, among them were snaps Beck was involved in that could have made the difference.

It was Beck’s first year as the starting quarterback after three seasons in reserve, so a big jump is expected for 2024, and that’s where the list of offseason questions begins

1. Beck’s big jump

Beck said before the Orange Bowl “I definitely could have done a whole better — there are so many opportunities left out on the field …”

Much of that improvement was evident at G-Day, where Beck showed great command of the offense and made some jaw-dropping throws.

The next step, per Kirby Smart, is for Beck to “grow as a leader.”

Go-To Receiver

Dominic Lovett is the leading returning receiver and odds are he’ll have the most catches in 2024 by the nature of the quick and hot routes he runs.

Who else might step into that go-to role when Beck needs a big play? Might Rara Thomas be ready to make the sort of contribution many expected when he transferred in from Mississippi State last season?

Dillon Bell emerged last season, while Arian Smith brings game-changing speed and Miami transfer Colbie Young features tremendous length (6-foot-4).

RB rotation

Trevor Etienne might prove to be the most pivotal addition for any team this offseason, as the Florida transfer brings electricity to the run game as well as to the pass game as a receiver.

Sophomore Roderick Robinson is a 240-pound load who can carry the offense when needed, but UGA will need Branson Robinson to bounce back from his patella tendon injury to balance the carries effectively.

It will be a bonus if incoming freshman Nate Frazier can pick up the playbook fast enough to contribute.

Secondary sort-out

Georgia has significant talent and options to sort out, but there will be some newness outside of All-American safety Malaki Starks and cornerback Daylen Everette.

It’s supposed to be Joenel Aguero’s time at star, but there’s talent lurking with Kyron Jones and flexible DB JaCorey Thomas.

The cornerback depth is as promising as it is necessary, with teams looking to spread UGA out with multiple-receiver looks.

Julian Humphrey, Daniel Harris and Chris Peal have experience, but incoming 5-star Ellis Robinson IV has impressed.

Redshirt senior Dan Jackson looks like the best bet to start the season at safety next to Starks, but JaCorey Thomas, David Daniel and KJ Bolden will be getting snaps and growing into the program.

Backup QB Derby

Gunner Stockton enters the season as the clear-cut No. 2 behind Carson Beck and would seem likely to hold that spot the first half of the season.

Just how quickly can Jaden Rashada pick up the offense, and with knowledge of the offense does that necessarily mean he’ll move ahead of incoming freshman Ryan Puglisi and, ultimately, Stockton?

Rashada made the decision to bet on himself when he committed to transfer into Georgia to compete for the 2025 job rather than take an immediate starting job elsewhere.