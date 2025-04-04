Georgia has been a Texas-sized pain for Longhorns’ fans, and Wes Johnson aims for his No. 3-ranked baseball team to continue to the trend.

This Bulldogs’ three-game series at No. 5-ranked Texas, which starts at 7:32 p.m. on Friday (SEC Network-plus stream), does not carry the same immediate repercussions the football and basketball games did this past season.

Johnson, in fact, doubled down to his 29-2 (8-1 SEC) baseball team on that notion as UGA prepped for its first-ever appearance at 7,211-seat Disch-Falk Field.

" ….If you get too high for a series or you make too much out of it, the outcome can cause you to spiral,” Johnson said this week. “(It) can cause you to start to panic, start to try too much, try to hit 5-run homers or strike out six guys in one inning.”

So, sure, Johnson said, “the most important game we’ll play all year is Friday,” but, he added, “it’s no different than what we play the next Friday here against Arkansas, they are really good, and you keep going, Alabama, and then Vanderbilt and A&M here.”

The storyline for the Bulldogs is simple: They’ve hit a nation-leading 84 home runs already, but they’re facing a Texas staff that’s surrendered only 14 with the benefit of a voluminous home ball park.

“It’s a raucous crowd, it’s going to be wild,” said Johnson, who has played at Texas while an assistant at Dallas Baptist and LSU. “It’s a very big ballpark, weather doesn’t look good for homers this weekend, and even if the weather does look good, you typically don’t hit a lot of homers at the ball park.”

Johnson, known as “The Wizard” per his players, explained the wind typically comes in from the South, but for Saturday (3:02 p.m. SEC Network Plus ) and Sunday (2:02 p.m. SEC Network Plus) games it’s supposed to come hard from the Northwest.

It’s no surprise the metrics-heavy Johnson has the wind direction of every SEC stadium down to a science.

Just as Kirby Smart is seemingly omnipresent in football — certainly taking up space in the mind of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian these days.

Those Georgia-Texas football games are already classics after all the pomp and hype the Longhorns entered the league with last season.

It was “Texas-this”, and “Texas-that,” and the Bulldogs had to hear how unbeatable the Longhorns would be before dominating a 30-15 game in Austin last October.

Did you know Georgia hadn’t been an underdog before that game since the 2021 opener — a span of 50 games?

And, just when it seemed Texas would still walk away with an SEC title — Georgia was the underdog again — Gunner Stockton came off the bench with starting QB Carson Beck injured and rallied the Dawgs for a 22-19 victory.

Then, there was basketball, when the Longhorns were a 5 1/2-point favorite to beat Georgia in Athens and essential pop the Bulldogs NCAA tourney bubble chances.

Instead, Coach Mike White’s team rolled to an 83-67 road win — one of four straight to close the season to clinch the Bulldogs’ first trip to the NCAA tournament in 10 years.

Sports rivalries tend to work that way, and make no mistake about it, Texas is already a chief rival on the football recruiting trail and transfer portal.

Or have you forgotten Steve Sarkisian swiping A.D. Mitchell off UGA’s 2022 national championship team and beating Alabama and making the four-team CFP in 2023 while the Bulldogs were left out?

Then there was the recruiting battle for Arch Manning, who figures to be under center when Texas invades Sanford Stadium for what’s expected to be a pivotal clash on Nov. 15.

Basketball and baseball? Maybe premature, but Georgia fans surely must feel the joy of giving Texas a rude welcome into the league.

Especially in this NIL-portal age, as the Longhorns have arguably the richest program in the country, it’s oil money flowing freely.

Georgia’s baseball wizard — Johnson — has his team focused inward, however.

“We talk a lot about it, in our game, the worst thing you live with is regrets, when you have a chance to be special or do special things,” Johnson said. “These guys, I”m asking them to think about it — it’s April 2 and our season is over middle June, hopefully — how many months are you really talking about having to sacrifice for something?”

Johnson, like every other coach, always hears from former players how they wish they would have worked harder and done more during their careers.

But the hard work on the diamond and in practice is only part of the equation for Johnson’s Georgia baseball team.

“You do have a chance to be pretty good, and how you handle your business away form here is just as important as how you handle here,” Johnson said sharing a take on maintaining discipline.

“I tell them, ‘We have a lot of good players, go screw up off the field and you’re not playing, and we’ll put someone else in there,’ and there’s a little motivation.”

It’s an approach that seems to be working for baseball, just as Georgia’s mastery of Texas in the major revenue sports has been trending.

Johnson’s team will surely take their best swing and keeping it going this weekend.