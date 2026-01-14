clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Fox analyst: Curt Cignetti passing Kirby Smart atop coaching ranks
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt says a case can be made that Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has passed Georgia’s Kirby Smart in the coaching ranks if the Hoosiers win the College …
Mike Griffith
Which Georgia players chose to compete in Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl
ATHENS — The NFL draft evaluation process has long been underway with prospects under the microscope of prospective teams looking to fill their needs.
Mike Griffith
Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart’s place in his rise to star coach at Oregon
ATLANTA -- Dan Lanning spent hours in Georgia football staff meetings and on the UGA practice fields hearing Kirby Smart bark out orders while building championship teams.
Mike Griffith
3 parting shots on Georgia season: Kirby Smart squeezed most out of …
ATHENS — The College Football Playoff moves on without Georgia tonight, putting an exclamation point on the finality of the season.
Mike Griffith
Nick Saban and Kirby Smart weigh-in on college football portal ‘chaos’
ATHENS — College football calls the current period of player transactions the “transfer portal,” but Nick Saban refers to it as “chaos.”
Mike Griffith
