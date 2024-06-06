ATHENS — The Georgia baseball NCAA Tournament Super Regional sold out in less than five minutes on Wednesday morning and 24 hours later a pair of $15 face value general admission seats are going for $100 or more each.

The Bulldogs have been a hot ticket much of the season, with first-year coach Wes Johnson leading UGA to a No. 7-national seed and this best-of-three series against No. 10-national seed North Carolina State with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.

The regular-season individual ticket pricing was $8 for reserved seats and $5 for general admission, with UGA students with a valid ID getting in free.

The NCAA controls the pricing and ticket allocations for the tournament sites, essentially rendering them essentially “neutral,” so University of Georgia officials explained they didn’t have much flexibility on the issue.

Georgia lists its capacity at Foley Field on the website as 2,760, which represents the numbers of seats in the grandstand, but approximately 3,900 tickets (including bleacher seats) were sold for the NCAA Super Regional matchup.

The NCAA allocated 600 of those seats to North Carolina State, leading many of the Wolfpack fans to fight for the limited supply that was available by phone on Wednesday morning.

UGA officials didn’t provide an exact number on how many tickets were made available.

But they conceded there weren’t many, as the first allotment of tickets were sold to season ticker holders who were members of the “Powerhouse (ticket) Package” offered in the preseason, and then UGA athletic donors who contribute to the annual fund were next on the priority list.