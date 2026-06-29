ATHENS — Kirby Smart is regarded as one of the best when it comes to roster management, but the Georgia head coach has made it clear he isn’t interested in bidding wars.

That’s one reason why the Bulldogs don’t have any skill position players ranked in the top 50 of On3’s NIL player valuation estimates.

Gunner Stockton is ranked highest on the team, 24th among quarterbacks with an estimated $1.4 to $2 million valuation.

Georgia tailback Nate Frazier comes in at No. 68 overall, third among running backs with a valuation of $750,000 to $979,000.

But there isn’t a UGA receiver in On3’s Top 100 NIL valuation list.

Certainly no one on the roster approaches the $4.2 to $5 million Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith is projecting to be pulling in as the top-paid receiver.

Smart wants offensive ignition

Smart, himself, said the offensive emphasis this offseason was producing more explosive plays than last season.

“That would be my question for Georgia, it’s like, who’s catching the football?” Fox analyst Joel Klatt said on The Next Round podcast last week.

Georgia signed former Georgia Tech receiver Isiah Canion out of the portal, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound target with go-to and big-play potential.

But Canion has big shoes to fill after the electric Zachariah Branch moved on to the NFL after a record-setting season that saw him set a UGA single-season mark with 81 receptions.

The Bulldogs, in fact, lost six of their top seven pass catchers from last season.

Former Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys, with 18 catches for 276 yards, is the Bulldogs’ leading returning receiver.

“Let’s face it, I don’t think you can win a national championship just dominating on defense,” Klatt said. “There’s going to be a moment when you have to make a play, third down, fourth down, offensively.”

Georgia fans can look back at the most recent game, a 39-34 loss to Ole Miss in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal, when the offense was unable to score a touchdown after setting up with a second-and-goal from the 3-yard line, and a third-and-goal from the 6-yard line in the closing minute.

“Think about all the plays Indiana made, even in the Big Ten championship game … you saw that in the Rose Bowl, you saw that in the semifinal, you saw that in the national championship game, and they had the guys to go and make those plays,” Klatt said of the eventual national champion Hoosiers.

“That would be my biggest question about Georgia, because everybody else up at the top has those guys — every one of them.”

High-priced catches

To Klatt’s point, in addition to Smith at Ohio State, other schools are paying their top-paid receivers, per On3: :

Texas is paying Auburn transfer receiver Cam Coleman between $2.9 million and $3 million.

Alabama’s Ryan Williams is making between $1.6 million and $1.8 million.

Oregon’s Evan Stewart is estimated to be making $1.5 million.

Texas’ Ryan Wingo is charted at $1.3 million.

Miami’s Malachi Toney is estimated to make between $1.3 million and $2 million

Florida State’s Duce Robinson is projected to make $1 million to $1.2 million

Texas A&M’s Mario Craver is expected to make between $1 million and $1.1 million

Florida’s Eric Singleton is projected to make between $907,000 and $1 million

Klatt makes the point UGA last won a CFP championship game with the sort of pass catchers who could change games, like Brock Bowers, A.D. Mitchell and Ladd McConkey.

“(Georgia’s) last national championship, they got into one of those games in that (CFP) semifinal against Ohio State, and let’s face it, this is not me being an Ohio State homer — Ohio State had them, Kirby said that after the game,” Klatt said, referring to the Buckeyes holding a 38-24 lead entering the fourth quarter before UGA rallied for the 42-41 win.

“What was really the difference?” Klatt said. “You can talk about the calls; the (Marvin) Harrison targeting or nontargeting. Or you could talk about the play calling for Ohio State at the end, too conservative.

“What won it for Georgia? Brock Bowers. Remember the fourth down when he dives for the pylon? You’re going to have to have someone make a play like that in order to win the national championship.”

Bowers had four catches for 64 yards, speedy receiver Arian Smith had three catches for 129 yards and a touchdown, and versatile Kenny McIntosh had five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Still a contender

Klatt said he believes Georgia will once again be a championship contender.

“There is zero doubt in my mind that Georgia is going to have an excellent football team,” Klatt said. “You’re going to have to beat them in the SEC to win the SEC championship, there’s no doubt.”

But do the Bulldogs have the necessary offensive weapons to be more explosive, as Smart has prioritized? And can enough big plays come in the pass game?

“I have a hunch we’re going to get down to it, and that’s going to be the one thing that holds them back from winning a national championship,” Klatt said.

“It’s not going to be Gunner (Stockton) — I think Gunner is fine. It’s the lack of threats.”