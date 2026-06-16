Kirby Smart’s analysis of Georgia’s baseball team will be tested with the Bulldogs falling into the loser’s bracket at the College World Series.

Georgia faces Texas in an elimination game at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Omaha, Nebraska. Even with a win, the Bulldogs would need to defeat Oklahoma twice — Wednesday and Thursday — to advance to a best-of-three CWS finale.

Smart, for one, said the so-called “Diamond Dawgs” have the right trait to do just that.

“They are resilient,” Smart said during an in-game interview at Charles Schwab Field as the Bulldogs defeated the Longhorns 7-1 in both teams’ CWS opener. He was asked about the similarities between Wes Johnson’s team and his national title-winning Georgia football squads.

“They win games different ways. A lot of different guys have stepped up,” Smart said. “They’ve had low scoring games, high scoring games. They are obviously powerful, but they are resilient.”

Indeed, that’s what Smart’s 2021 Georgia football team was en route to its College Football Playoff championship after falling 41-24 to Alabama in the SEC title game.

Those football Bulldogs were led by a balanced offense featuring future NFL rookie record-setters Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and NFL rushing leader James Cook and a defense that produced five first-round NFL draft picks.

To Smart’s point, those Bulldogs showed resiliency by bouncing back from the SEC title game setback as Stetson Bennett threw three TD passes and the defense forced three turnovers in a 34-11 blowout of Michigan in the CFP semifinals.

Georgia struggled the majority of the first three quarters against Alabama in the CFP title game as the teams played a rematch of the SEC championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Tide led 9-6 and was setting up to extend the lead when Jalen Carter blocked a field goal attempt with 3:18 left in the third quarter.

The next play, Cook broke loose on a momentum-changing 67-yard run to set up Georgia’s first touchdown, a 1-yard Zamir White run.

Like Smart said in his CWS interview, it was different players stepping up at different times, right down to Kelee Ringo’s game-clinching, 79-yard interception return for a touchdown with 54 seconds left.

Georgia baseball will look for Dylan Vigue to step up as the starter for Tuesday night’s game against Texas.

Smart said Johnson’s baseball team “has this way about them that every guy has the other guy’s back,” and Georgia pitcher Caden Aoki confirmed as much after the 4-3 loss to Oklahoma on Monday night.

“We have more games to play with our brothers,” Aoki said, “so we’re excited about it.”

Smart said he sent a text message of encouragement to Johnson before the CWS.

“I said cut them loose, man,” Smart said. “Let them go be themselves because what they are is good enough.”

Kenny Ishikawa, who had two hits Monday, is of the same mindset.

“We’ll play how we’ve been playing,” Ishikawa said. “We’re swinging the bat good, so get after it (Tuesday) and play loose.”