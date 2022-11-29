ESPN expert: ‘Michigan has a really strong case for No. 1′ in CFP Rankings

According to Dinich, Michigan’s win at Ohio State raised its schedule strength to No. 39 in the nation -- ahead of Georgia, which is at No. 47. The ESPN expert also said the Bulldogs’ wins over Oregon and Tennessee have lost value because of the Ducks’ loss to Oregon State and the Vols’ decisive loss at South Carolina. The difference between being ranked No. 1 or No. 2 might not seem like much on the surface, but a closer look reveals Georgia would benefit from not having to travel to the Phoenix area to play in the Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal if it maintains the No. 1 spot.

The No. 1 team gets to choose where it plays, and the Peach Bowl CFP semifinal in Atlanta would be the preferred location for Michigan or Georgia. The other teams projected in the top four — No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC — would obviously be more likely to pick the Glendale, Ariz., stadium. Coach Kirby Smart said it didn’t make as big of a difference to him as in past years because there is a 10-day window between the CFP semifinals (Dec. 31) and the CFP Championship Game (Jan. 9, Los Angeles).