ATHENS — Kirby Smart built back-to-back College Football Playoff championship teams by not allowing a 26-23 loss to Alabama at the conclusion of the 2017 season “beat him twice.”

Smart and his players and staff will need to show the same resiliency on the heels of a 24-21 loss to the Tide in 2025 if they are to make this season’s 12-team CFP field.

Georgia outplayed Alabama for the majority of the final three quarters last Saturday, but poor third down play calling on offense and defense and three catastrophic mistakes on the field proved too much to overcome.

The Bulldogs left at least 13 points on the field, notably:

• Sophomore Nate Frazier’s fumble that led directly to 3 Alabama points

• Freshman Talyn Taylor’s dropped pass at the Alabama 11 that would have provided a go-ahead touchdown

• The right side of Georgia’s offensive line didn’t block properly on a fourth-and-1 at the Tide’s 8 after the staff declined the opportunity to tie the game with a 25-yard field goal attempt.

Youth and inexperience played a role in all three instances, but the coaches share responsibility, because they put those players in those positions.

Football is fluid, and just as Georgia grew from its 44-41 overtime win at Tennessee, there will be more development after a 24-21 loss to Alabama.

Here’s a look at how players are trending after the game against the Crimson Tide:

Stock Soaring

Zachariah Branch remains the most outstanding player on the Georgia football team and made the catch of the night, going between three Tide defenders for a first down catch on third-and-11 with 6:03 left. Branch also had a 10-yard run from the UGA 5 to spark the same drive.

Chauncey Bowens was outstanding at tailback and should be considered for the starting job after carrying 12 times for 119 yards and catching all four passes thrown his way for 22 yards.

Stock Up

Colbie Young led the team with four catches for 59 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown catch

Monroe Freeling graded out highest among the linemen, per PFF ratings, and appeared assignment sound at left tackle

Demello Jones graded out highest among the defensive players with more than 10 snaps, allowing one catch for 7 yards the three times he was targeted.

Chris Cole continues to be the most active on Georgia’s front seven, recording a sack and four tackles.

Stock Even

Gunner Stockton did not compete a pass in the first quarter, starting 0 for 4, but he ultimately played well enough to win the game. Stockton was 13 of 16 passing from from the second quarter on and avoided turnovers, also rushing for 22 yards including a key 21-yard scramble. Stockton’s fourth-quarter rush attempt on fourth-and-3 at the Alabama 10 may have been a first down if measures, but UGA went tempo and the play and spot were not reviewed.

Jordan Hall played 29 snaps and graded out highest among the Bulldogs defensive tackles.

KJ Bolden dropped what could have been a Pick-6, but he made six tackles and recorded a pass break-up for a solid though not spectacular performance.

Stock Down

Ellis Robinson IV had a rough first half and was called for a personal foul late hit at a crucial time in the game, not reflecting the great expectations or confidence his coaches are showing in him to perform at a consistent level in SEC games.

Nate Frazier has had fumbling issues early in his career, and his turnover at the Georgia 11 led directly to Alabama kicking a field goal to take a 17-7 lead, stifling momentum.

Christian Miller played 50 snaps, but he had the worst tackling grade among the Georgia defenders, per PFF rankings, which does not reflect his NFL draft potential

Georgia coaching has earned a reputation among the most elite in college football and is paid to reflect that, but Kirby Smart is the first to admit the staff must do a better job preparing after falling behind 21-7 and 14-0 in the first quarter of the first two SEC games this season.