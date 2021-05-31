Georgia version of JT Daniels looks a lot like the old one at Mater Dei

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The JT Daniels that Georgia football unleashed on the SEC and in the final four games of the regular season looked quite familiar to Mater Dei offensive coordinator Dave Money. The confident swagger to the line of scrimmage, the quick diagnostics once at the line of scrimmage, his pre-snap read rendering defense strategies mostly useless. “When I watched him on TV this year, it looked like the same old JT,” Money told DawgNation in the midst of Daniels’ spring semester break back to the Golden State of California.

RELATED: 3 takeaways from JT Daniels’ & teammates SoCal vacation Mike Griffith/DawgNa , Dawgnation MATER DEI BEGINNINGS Money said it all goes back to Daniels’ sixth-grade year, when he first met the QB prodigy during the Mater Dei program’s quarterback academy.

“JT would come in here after I would meet with the quarterbacks, and they would leave whatever their drawings were on the board, and he would say, “I know better than they do,’ and he did,” Money said. “He knew the pass protections, and he knew how to re-enhance the pass protections — in case we had overload to one side — and how to take care of those problems better than the quarterbacks we had here.” RELATED: JT Daniels’ California grind no surprise to 5-time national champ SoCal coach

Daniels won MaxPreps national honors as Freshman High School Player of the Year and Sophomore Player of the Year. As a Junior, Daniels was the national Gatorade Player of the Year. The Monarchs went 15-0 in that 2017 season, the first high school team to capture a unanimous national championship since the 1986 Valdosta (Ga.) squad. Daniels’ gaudy statistics backed up Mater Dei’s dominance. The team won every game by double digits as he completed 262 of 365 passes (.718) for 4,123 yards with 52 TDs and 4 Ints. Daniels also rushed 63 times for 556 (8.83 avg.) with 9 rushing touchdowns. That success, coupled with a hole in USC’s recruiting class, led Daniels to re-classify and skip his senior year of high school, instead, starting for the Trojans as a freshman. QB LINEAGE The SoCal High School ranks have long churned out great quarterbacks, with Mater Dei having more than its fair share en route to five national championships. Matt Leinart, Colt Brennan, Matt Barkley, Daniels and most recently Alabama quarterback Bryce Young all played with Money calling the shots on offense under the direction of legendary head coach Bruce Rollinson at Mater Dei.

Daniels was advanced to the extent that Money wanted him calling his own plays at the line of scrimmage in his third year in the program. “If you can get it figured out with pre-snap reads that’s a thing, (because) you always want to be in the best play possible, and JT was able to get us in that,” Money, in his 32nd year as offensive coordinator, explained. RELATED: Clemson-Georgia quarterbacks battled in high school “It’s an advantage when you have a quarterback that understands the game, and it doesn’t slow him down his process of playing the game. “He took us to another level offensively.” The same was true at Georgia last season after Daniels’ surgically repaired knee had healed up enough for him to play in the seventh game of the season.