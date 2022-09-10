3 keys Georgia vs. Samford: Kirby’s counsel, Stetson’s Heisman Hype, new game plan

ATHENS — Kirby Smart will have plenty to say on the sideline today, just like last Saturday when he coached up Stetson Bennett. The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs will be looking for growth across the board against FCS Samford at 4 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. As well as Bennett played, Smart will want to see even better, just like any other position.

WATCH: Video from Heisman voter on what Stetson Bennett must do to win Heisman Trophy The Georgia quarterback was on point throughout most of the 49-3 win over Oregon, executing Todd Monken’s game plan to the tune of 25-of-31 passing for 368 yards with 2 touchdowns. But Bennett wasn’t perfect — even when he was successful — and Smart was quick to let him know.

Yes, Bennett’s wheeling, dealing, scrambling 4-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey was a thing of Heisman highlights. But that sort of highlight is not the kind of Georgia football Smart wants out of his quarterbacks. “I had a discussion with him afterward,” Smart said. “I told him it was an amazing play and a brilliant play in terms of his athletic abilities, but did he know the situation?”

Smart made sure Bennett did when cautioning him against needlessly making decisions that could lead to turnovers. RELATED: Georgia football injury update, roster management in full effect for Samford “He probably didn’t make the best decision in terms of his read and decision making,” Smart said. “He turned it into a good play, but it could have been catastrophic…. one hand on the ball, we don’t coach that, multiple defenders around him.” Beyond that, Smart reminded Bennett there was no reason to force a play. “It’s first down, before the half, we have multiple opportunities, we have three timeouts, so we’re in control of the situation,” Smart said. " Coach Monken discussed it with him. “He knows his read on that play, but you have to be smart with the decision making.”

Bennett said after the game he knew what the right read should have been. “It probably wasn’t smart,” Bennett said. “I needed to either ground it at him (McConkey) or run it, or throw it to Brock (Bowers) or something on the front side. “Especially first down at the 1, don’t do that. But it did work out.” Heisman numbers Heisman Hype arrived in Athens this week with Bennett’s performance, as he skyrocketed to being tied for fourth among the Heisman Trophy favorites alongside Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson, making his third career start, will have an opportunity to gain more prominence if he can lead the Gators over Kentucky in a key East Division showdown. So what does Bennett need to do to stay relevant, other than win?