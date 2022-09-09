Kirby Smart must decide on style points against FCS Samford, specifically, will there be any?

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has a decision to make when it comes to lighting up the scoreboard on Saturday against FCS Samford. To be clear, it’s one of those “good problems” most any major program would like to have, but it’s an interesting scenario to be sure.

Georgia will win its 13th straight home game at Sanford Stadium dating back to a 2019 overtime loss to South Carolina, to be sure. Does Smart: A) Embrace the opportunity to keep Stetson Bennett in the Heisman Trophy conversation by working the pass game for at least three quarters, or, B) Keep the score down against the man who hired him at Valdosta State in 2000, current Samford coach Chris Hatcher. First things first, Smart made it clear that Samford having 22 seniors and some unconventional tendencies will present some challenges. “They’ll run some unorthodox coverages and stunts,” Smart said. " Offensively they sling it around; it’s quick game, the ball is out quick, they throw screens, it’s an extension of their run game … It’s a different format to play against.”

Georgia’s talent, however, is enough to overcome any Xs and Os on such an overmatched team. Smart has said before he’s not one to do anything for effect, in terms of individual awards. But Georgia could use a boost in the quarterback and pass game PR department based on recent results on the recruiting trail. The Bulldogs haven’t had a Heisman Trophy finalist since 1992. To boot, less than two months ago, Smart said at SEC Media Days that dthat Bennett was one of the least respected good players in the country. This sort of name-your-score game is a chance for Smart to take control the narrative. Georgia is a 52-point favorite of Samford, but in the most recent meeting between the teams, in 2017, the final score was 42-14.

That Bulldogs’ team — featuring Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D’Andre Swift, and the most recent to win the SEC Championship — did not score a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Samford. Smart had runs called on 23 of the final 25 plays from the midway point of third quarter onward. The argument for Georgia to pound the ball on the ground is that is an area that Smart said needs work after the Bulldogs were out-rushed by Oregon. Further, Smart has said there are depth issues at receiver and tailback, meaning a running clock and fewer plays would be optimal to avoid unnecessary attrition. On the other hand, this new-and-improved version of Bennett could benefit from more work on the downfield throw game and timing with his tight ends and receivers. Brock Bowers caught just two of his four targets against Oregon, and Darnell Washington caught only two of three.

Smart must weigh the risk-reward of what’s best for his football team and football program. That said, Smart is among the coaches who show class and dignity when it comes to not tacking on extra point -- a throwback in that sense with the respect he shows for fellow coaches, and a reminder he’s a coach’s son, himself. And about Sonny Smart -- he was a Samford man. Ultimately, those Samford Bulldogs Hatcher coaches might determine how Smart and his offense approach things on offense by how they line up defensively. “Being balanced (on offense) to me means taking what the defense gives you, whatever that is,” Smart said. “A lot of times that decision is made by the defense, not by the offense. “A lot of times what they do determines what you do. Plays will be packaged run or pass, and they (defense) tell you what to do.”

