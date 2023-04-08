3 things: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart ‘Not pleased with where we are’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is starting to get a feel for this football team, and while he appreciates their attitude and work ethic, it’s not up to standard. “I’m not pleased with where we are,” Smart said on Saturday. “I think we need to continue to grow and get better.” The Bulldogs have three remaining practices in the spring football session, including the annual G-Day Game at 4 p.m. next Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

Here were three takeaways from Smart’s press conference on Saturday in Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall Tale of two halfs Smart said there are two distinctively different parts of this team, and the second half needs to get up to speed. “We’ve got two segments of our team: we’ve got a segment of our team that is within their first year of being here, that would include this year’s mid-years and last year’s mid-years and summer enrollees,” Smart said. “That’s almost 50% of our team. And then we have another 50% that’s been here for two or greater years, and they’re in distinctly two different spots.

“Our job is to try to accelerate the process for the first, younger group and continue the learning process and continue to push to create depth out of our over half [group].” Quarterback improvement Smart didn’t come right out and say Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff are playing better, but he intimated it by suggesting there have been fewer critical mistakes. “Less bone-headedness today than previous,” said Smart, who had referred to some ‘bonehead’ plays in the first scrimmage. “I don’t think the second scrimmage was... there were moments where concede the down, live for another down.

“If that happens to be third down, that’s okay. You can punt, you can kick a field goal. You can go for it on fourth, but not if you had bone-headedness.” Bone-headeness would seem to translate to forced throws that lead to turnovers. “They seem to grasp that better, but they all need to play football, " Smart said. “Not have a drill, not routes on air, not 7-on-7. They need to play. That’s what we’re trying to do in our practices is to make sure we get enough playing.” Healthy havoc Georgia has some big shoes to fill with playmakers like Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Chris Smith moving on to the NFL, but Smart says “Havoc” is still in the plans. “We emphasize it just the same,” Smart said. “We talked about it this morning, we talked about it today. We talked about it in the scrimmage. The first scrimmage we had like 13 or 14 percent and it was nowhere near what we needed and we kind of didn’t do well in the scrimmage. “The next scrimmage it was 25 or 28 percent which is over our goal and we did well in the scrimmage. It’s a great indicator of success and failure on defense and it kind of reflects offense, too, because we go against them.”