Nakobe Dean: Inside look at how ‘rah-rah’ Kirby Smart challenges players in developing NFL talent

ATHENS — Kirby Smart makes no apologies for who he is, a no-nonsense championship-driven coach who has no time for mediocrity or less than 100 percent effort on his football field. Georgia football players will tell you, it’s a program that isn’t for everyone, as Philadelphia Eagles rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean recently recalled. GRIFFITH: Nakobe Dean, ‘No-Name Defense’ captain, ready to fly high with Eagles

“I’d be sleepy from doing homework all day, and I’d stay up, and I had to mature and find a good bedtime, because there was nobody telling me to go to sleep,” Dean said on the Eagles Draft Central Podcast. “And I remember Coach Smart coming to me and was like, ‘I can tell you are sleepy, are you doing homework all night?’ And I was like, “yeah,” and he was like ‘I don’t care.’ " The message was clear.

“It was like, OK, I have to do what I’ve got to do to be great on the field,” Dean said, “but also off.” Dean arrived as a 5-star prospect, but he revealed how quickly he learned how little his star ranking meant on the practice field. “Spring practice, I first got there, they were sending me on A-Gap blitzes,” Dean said, referring to rushes up the middle between the center and either guard.

“I had like no moves, no finesse, and I remember Solomon Kindley just knocking me off, and I’m thinking like, ‘What have I gotten myself into?’ As it turned out, Dean had become a part of a CFP Championship program and the most voluminous team draft class in history. GRIFFITH: Newly crowned ‘King’ Kirby Smart built a dynamic class after heartbreaking loss The Bulldogs had a record-15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, including five first-round players off the very same defense that Dean anchored. Injury history and concerns with his height (5-foot-11) at the inside linebacker position led to Dean sliding into the third round after being projected as a first-round pick throughout the NFL Draft process. RELATED: Nakobe Dean a third-round steal in 2022 NFL Draft for Philadelphia Eagles

Dean is just thankful to be with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he’s confident he’s prepared to continue immediately. “I feel like I have got the toughest way you could be coached, where they want you to be better, and actually coach you,” Dean said. “I got to experience Coach Smart, who’s a ‘rah, rah deal, and I had Coach (Glenn) Schumann, who was my linebacker coach, he was mellowed out, but he still got edgy. “So, it was never pat you on the back no matter how good you were doing.” Indeed, Smart abhors complacency and fancies the slogan that, “if it isn’t broke, find a way to make it better,” as Dean knows all too well. “It was always, you can do this better, you made this play, you got this Pick 6, but you could have gotten to the end zone faster if you took this step, or, you could have read the play faster,” Dean said.