Kirby Smart: Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels ‘evaluated each and every day’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart indicated he's not handling the quarterback situation any differently than before as Georgia shifts into its CFP Orange Bowl preparation for Michigan. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 2-ranked Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Miami Gardens, Fla., on the heels of a 41-24 loss to No. 1-ranked Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

The Tide plays No. 4 Cincinnati in the other CFP Semifinal, in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31. Fifth-year senior Stetson Bennett and third-year sophomore JT Daniels have taken turns at quarterback for Georgia the past two seasons. Daniels opened this season among the Heisman Trophy favorites as the Bulldogs' starter before an injury kept him to the sidelines through most of October.

Daniels is currently healthy with no issues that would prevent him from playing, but Bennett has held the starting job and continued to get first-team reps in the postseason. No change appears imminent at the position, though Smart insists he's keeping an open mind.

"I continue to say, and repeatedly say, both of those guys are evaluated each and every day," Smart said at his press conference in Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall on Wednesday. "Stetson did some really good things in the Alabama game, (and) he made a couple of bonehead plays, as well, that he has not done in the games." Bennett was 29-of-48 passing for 340 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the loss to Alabama, including a Pick 6, two three-and-out series and two turnovers on downs. "We put in a lot of disguises," said Alabama safety Jordan Battle, who had the pivotal Pick-6 on one of the six drives Georgia failed to score on in the second half. "That was the big thing. Just have his eyes wandering around before the play." Coach Nick Saban indicated the Tide took away many of Georgia's first reads and more comfortable throws.

“I think that you try to change the picture as much as you can,” Saban said, and make the quarterback try to make decisions after he gets the ball in his hand.” Bennett was sacked three times against Alabama and also rushed for two first downs, finishing with 11 yards on 7 rush attempts. Smart made it clear he still believes in Bennett -- as well as Daniels and redshirt freshman Carson Beck and true freshman Brock Vandagriff. “At the end of the day I think we have four really good quarterbacks in our system,” Smart said. “I really feel confident in four guys that can play quarterback for us.” Indeed, Beck was actually the No. 2 quarterback in spring drills, and Smart said he was the No. 2 quarterback the week leading up to the second game of the season against UAB. Bennett, however, impressed Smart so much in practices that he elevated him over Beck and started him against the Blazers.