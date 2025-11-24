ATHENS — Georgia football stock remains of the blue-chip variety, even if the Bulldogs are in danger of missing the SEC championship game for what would be only the second time in the last nine years.

And, make no mistake about it, Kirby Smart wants the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game even if there remains a possibility the team could draw a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff without winning the league title.

“I’d never agree it’s better,” Smart said, sharing his general view of benefitting by missing the SEC championship game during a recent interview of Atlanta’s 92.9 FM, The Game.

“What about the experience you get from playing in that game? The pressure, the anxiety, yeah, banged up, sure, but there’s recovery time in there.”

For Georgia to play in the SEC championship game this season, it would need for undefeated Texas A&M to lose its game at Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, or for Alabama to lose its game at Auburn at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“I’m an SEC enthusiast, (and) I look at it as what do you do to win the SEC,” Smart said. “It’s one of the top moments of your career, of your year.”

Smart said he can understand how people can say it could work out in the team’s best interest not to play the SEC title game but still possibly get a first-round bye, but he cannot rationalize it.

“That’s another one where we’ve spoiled our fans maybe, or spoiled people to think you don’t want to be in that game or playing for that,” said Smart, whose team has appeared in seven of the past eight SEC championship games, winning three of them.

“It’s been so elusive in my career. We’ve won two national championships and one (national title season) we didn’t win the SEC, and then at Alabama where we didn’t win ( the SEC title) and then won the national title.”

Here’s a look at UGA players whose stock is rising:

Stock Soaring

Ellis Robinson IV recorded his third interception of the season and has emerged as a confident playmaker, overcoming a tough freshman season and slow start to this season’s SEC campaign at Tennessee.

Noah Thomas is becoming everything Georgia thought he would be, not only catching passes, but improving his blocking to the Kirby Smart-mandated levels on the perimeter.

Elijah Griffin recorded another sack and is showing that all the preseason hype was warranted, no longer playing like an inexperienced freshman defensive tackle.

Jahzare Jackson, a 6-foot-10, 350-pound sophomore, got in for 23 snaps at left tackle and was the highest-graded UGA lineman by PFF.

Chris Cole showed his great athleticism and football skills with four tackles and a sack on the 28 snaps he played against Charlotte.

Bo Walker scored three — three! — touchdowns in the win over the 49ers, racking up 48 yards rushing on nine carries

Daniel Okonków recorded his first career interception, in the end zone, no less, preventing Charlotte from narrowing the final score to 35-10, which would not have looked nearly as impressive as 35-3 to the CFP selection committee.

Stock Up

Gunner Stockton didn’t have his best statistical day, 17-of-21 passing for 196 yards with an interception, but every rep counts for the UGA quarterback, who as Smart reminded everyone, is still improving.

Raylen Wilson took over as the defensive leader with CJ Allen, matching Justin Williams with five tackles to share team honors.

Nate Frazier continues to attack the line of scrimmage and play with zest, all the while protecting the football.

KJ Bolden made four tackles and covered ground the 24 snaps he played before the backups came into the game.