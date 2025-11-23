ATHENS — Ohio coach Tim Albin paid Georgia center Drew Bobo the ultimately compliment, and Bobo didn’t even play in the game on Saturday.

“Their starting center is probably the best center I’ve seen, Bobo, the OC’s son,” Albin said. “He’s better than Dominic Raiola that we had at Nebraska, (who) played 10 years in the league, the kid is great.

“This is going to sound bad, but he probably makes more than his dad is my guess.”

Raiola was a consensus All-American in 2000 and won the Rimington Award as the nation’s best center while also finishing runner-up for the Outland Trophy before his 14-year NFL career.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart held Bobo out of the Bulldogs’ 35-3 win over Charlotte to give the lacerated hand injured he suffered against Mississippi State — and played with against Texas — more time to heal before Friday’s game with Georgia Tech.

As for how much Drew Bobo makes, player payments are not public record, but UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo reportedly makes $1.5 million.

“This is not a knock, not a complaint with NIL,” Albin said, “(but) with what we spend on our roster, that’s one guy for them.”

Smart might disagree, as he said in the days leading up to the game that he thought Charlotte had “really good money.”

Albin was also very complimentary of Smart and the Georgia program, and he indicated he told the Bulldogs head coach that when they spoke on game day.

“I’ve seen a lot of really good teams … he reaches this team at a different level, you can see it on film,” Albin said. “They play hard, but they’ve got a little bit of edge to them, and I told him he’s done a good job with his staff, and how he’s done it in this day and age with NIL.”

Albin was also impressed watching Georgia’s Xs and Os on film in preparation for the game.

“I’m not trying to be funny, defensively, they’ve got great schemes, it’s like you’re playing an NFL team, and they’ve got better schemes,” Albin said. “They’ve got some pressures, some of them he didn’t use today, that’s cutting edge stuff with some really good players.”