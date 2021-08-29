Georgia quarterback JT Daniels: ‘we’ll always be in the right play,’ dishes on deep ball success

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels explained he puts so much arc on his deep throws during an appearance on Trevor Matich’s Virtual CFB Tour show on Saturday on ESPN. The explanation from Daniels, who had the highest QB rating of any returning quarterback since taking the field last Nov. 21, should silence analysts who mistakingly referred to him putting added air under the ball to “under throwing” receivers. RELATED: Daniels explains ‘huge difference’ in Georgia offense

“That’s something I learned when I was a freshman in high school,” said Daniels, who started training with renowned NFL QB coach Jordan Palmer about that time. “Overthrowing a really good receiver guarantees he won’t catch the ball,” Daniels said. “But iIf you give them a chance, a 50-50 … " Georgia coach Kirby Smart said beside Daniels as he spoke during the interview, completely bought in to his quarterback with the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs season-opening game against No. 3 Clemson on deck at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

“I think the biggest thing if you are in a situation where you are in a one-on-one (coverage), and you can give the receiver a chance, never guarantee those 7 points are off the board by overthrowing it,” Daniels said. “We get the best receivers in the country for a reason.. So to me, it’s part of my job to give them a chance to show why they are who they are.” No doubt, Daniels famously said after his first start for Georgia, “If you have George Pickens and Jermaine Burton, if you’re not going to throw it up to them, don’t recruit them.

“If you’re gonna give a one-on-one with George, Jermaine, Kearis and all our guys, I’m probably going to make you want to try and stop it.” Daniels has the arm talent to do so, but also, he has the hard-earned trust of second-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken along with Smart. JT Daniels’ teammates say UGA quarterback is ‘like Google’ The USC transfer is as deadly at the line of scrimmage with his pre-snap reads as he is with his execution once the play is set into motion. “We know what strengths are,” Daniels said, after joking about his middle-of-the-pack time in the 40-yard dash. “My strength being, we’ll always be in the right play, I know what I’m going up against. I know what I’m seeing, and I can get our guys in the offense on the right page and be that primary distributor.”