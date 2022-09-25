Dawgnation Logo
Georgia coach Kirby Smart has led the Bulldogs to a 4-0 start in 2022 and the No. 1 ranking.
Jack Ozmer / UGA Aport

3 takeaways from Kirby Smart: Brock Bowers flashes Heisman-worthy talents

@mikegriffith32
Posted

A win is a win in Kirby Smart’s book, and the best variety are those where his Georgia football team improves.

A scoreboard that reflected a 39-22 win for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs over Mid-American Conference member Kent State might not suggest that, but Smart insisted it was so in the postgame.

RELATED: Tennessee outguns Florida, emerging as Georgia’s biggest threat

“This was a growth week for us,” Smart said. “Our team got better today and that was the key for me, was to say ‘did our team get better today? And I can honestly say we played a good opponent and we got better.”

Smart said after the game that “our team needed this” after dominating the first three opponents by a combined 130-10.

RELATED: Kirby shares interesting instant observations with ESPN after ugly win

The Bulldogs were a model of efficiency in those victories over Oregon (49-3), Samford (33-0) and South Carolina (48-7), not turning the ball over in any of those contests.

Georgia had two fumbles, an interception and allowed the Golden Flashes to execute a fake point (essentially stealing a possession) on Saturday.

“If you turn the ball over four times, you’re going to be in ball games like that. " Smart said in reference to those miscues.

“I’m glad we had some adversity, (though) you could probably argue that it wasn’t enough, we still had whatever, a 10-point lead there,” Smart said.

“Adversity to me is overcoming those turnovers and going out and making stops. I think you gain confidence when you play in games like that, and I have a lot of respect for Kent State.”

Here are three takeaways from Smart:

Brock Bowers Heisman talent

Bowers has 5 touchdowns in the past two games on three runs and 10 catches, appearing about as unstoppable and versatile as any player in college football.

Bowers is 3-for-3 in the touchdown department when carrying the football this season, with two touchdowns on the ground against Kent State including a highlight-friendly 75-yard burst.

RELATED: Rave reviews for Brock Bowers, ‘the kid is a freak’

“He can line up and play about anywhere,” Smart said, revealing that Bowers has worked at tailback in practice with the Bulldogs thinning at that position. “What a weapon he is, what a tough character he is.”

Is it so crazy to suggest Bowers, who shattered every UGA tight end receiving mark last season, should average more than 4 1/2 touches per game?

In most any other program he likely would, but this is an example of how much talent Georgia football has that it can spread the ball around and be effective with other great players, too.

Stetson Bennett’s Day

Bennett threw his first interception of the season and missed receivers, but Smart still classified it as “good,” sticking to his theme that his team’s mediocre performance presented an opportunity for growth.

“I felt like he played better as the game went on,” Smart said. “He had a couple of passes that he wishes he had back early. He missed some guys, that’s frustrating for him because he wants to be perfect.”

Bennett would have surely looked and played better had two of his top targets been more involved, with A.D. Mitchell (ankle) missing another game and the team’s leading receiver (21 catches) in Kenny McIntosh (thigh) leaving the game early.

It showed that Bennett, like Arkansas coach Sam Pittman suggested earlier this season when discussing Spencer Rattler’s ability as a quarterback, can only be as good as the supporting cast around him.

Kirby’s trust trend

Smart gets comfortable with his return men, players he puts great trust in to the fault of playing them when they are injured.

Tyler Simmons (shoulder brace), Kearis Jackson (knee) and now McConkey (foot) have all had issues in the return game when trying to field punts while also injured.

RELATED: Ladd McConkey struggles with two fumbles, dealing with foot injury

When healthy all three players were effective, but even Smart felt the need to bring up the fact McConkey has been playing with a foot injury this season when discussing his frustration with him fumbling a punt.

With all the talent on the UGA roster, it would seem Smart could find healthy players who might not have an injury that could provide a distraction — slight as it may be — on one of the most difficult plays in football.

