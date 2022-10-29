Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) scores a 7-yard touchdown reception against Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22, left) and safety Tre'Vez Johnson (16) during the second quarter in a NCAA football game at TIAA Bank Field, Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Georgia flexes championship resiliency, turns back Florida 42-20

@mikegriffith32
Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia showed why it’s the No. 1 team in the nation on Saturday, overcoming three turnovers in an emotional rivalry game victory.

The Bulldogs responded like champions when things got tense against Florida at TIAA Bank Field en route to the 42-20 win.

The Gators had scored 17 consecutive points to close to within 28-20 with 3:31 left in the third quarter.

Suddenly it was a ball game.

WATCH: Rare Georgia broken coverage hands Florida 78-yard touchdown catch

Florida’s offense had found its rhythm after being held to just 88 yards on 28 plays in the first half, and quarterback Anthony Richardson was starting to have his way.

That’s when Georgia (8-0, 5-0) showed what having a mature offense and third-year offensive coordinator can do for a program.

The Bulldogs marched on consecutive touchdown drives to put the game back out of reach at 42-20.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was 19-of-38 passing for 316 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, but it was the ground game that took over.

LOOK: Social media makes fun of Florida fans for leaving Georgia game early

It was the sort of resilience Smart often talks about with this reloaded — but very talented — Georgia football team.

The Bulldogs finished up with 555 yards of total offense, including 239 on the ground.

The No. 3-ranked Tennessee Vols, who beat Florida 38-33 earlier this season, are next up on the schedule for the Bulldogs.

Georgia plays host to its orange-clad rivals at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday.

READ: Stetson Bennett checks another box, first-time game captain

