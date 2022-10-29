Georgia flexes championship resiliency, turns back Florida 42-20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia showed why it’s the No. 1 team in the nation on Saturday, overcoming three turnovers in an emotional rivalry game victory.

The Bulldogs responded like champions when things got tense against Florida at TIAA Bank Field en route to the 42-20 win.

The Gators had scored 17 consecutive points to close to within 28-20 with 3:31 left in the third quarter.