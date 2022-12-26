The 4 Georgia players that will determine outcome of CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal

ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows his Georgia football team better than anyone, and he admits it’s a tough team to figure. “This has been a different group,” Smart said after the Bulldogs topped LSU by a 50-30 count in the SEC title game. “You guys have tried to label them, tried to figure them out, tried to analyze them. They’re not comprehendible.”

But this Georgia team is 13-0 and ranked No. 1, even though the head coach and those who have followed the team aren’t exactly what to expect — beyond a win — from week to week. Defensive battle? Offensive explosion? Good Stetson Bennett? Bad Stetson Bennett? Powerful run game or Red Zone struggles? Beyond resiliency and toughness, the Bulldogs’ personality has varied to some extent from week to week.

Sometimes that has been by design, with each game plan carefully plotted to take advantage of matchups and/or take weather into account. Other times, however, it has appeared to be a case of the Bulldogs playing down to the level of their competition. Georgia defensive legend and College Football Hall of Famer David Pollack has described the offense as “streaky,” but this defense has been just as suspect in spots over the past two games.

There are plenty of for-instances and contrasts, but two, in particular, stand out with the most recent game: • The same UGA offense that scored an SEC Championship Game record 35 points in one half against SEC West champ LSU couldn’t get in the end zone until the fourth quarter at Missouri. • The same Georgia defense that kept the nation’s top-scoring offense (Tennessee) out of the end zone until there was less than 5 minutes left surrendered 549 yards and 4 touchdowns to LSU. Smart said that last game summed up the entire season, and it might very well be a preview of what to expect against Ohio State when the teams meet at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal. “Our team kind of played this game like they played the whole season,” Smart said. “Unbelievably well in spurts and unbelievably poor in spurts, and answered the bell when they had to.” Indeed, there have been some big-time performances in clutch instances for the Bulldogs, and those players figure to be key once again on Saturday night in Atlanta: QB Stetson Bennett