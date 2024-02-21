ATHENS — Georgia football is ready to make another run at becoming “RBU” this season.

Sophomore Roderick Robinson sees bigger things ahead for the Bulldogs ground game after they ranked third in the SEC in rushing last season with 191.2 yards per game on the ground.

“Hold the title of ‘RBU,’ — that’s what we want to do,” Robinson said on a recent Player’s Lounge interview with Aaron Murray, asked about the addition of Florida transfer tailback Trevor Etienne.

“To be the best, you have to play with the best.”

Indeed, and Rod Robinson figures to rank among Georgia’s best after providing a preview of what he can do with 70 yards on 7 carries in the 63-3 Orange Bowl win over Florida State.

The 6-foot, 240-pound Robinson figures to showcase more of his athleticism and running skills after adjusting to the college game.

“In high school I just got the ball and ran,” Robinson said. “But in college, you have to wait for your blocks to be set up, and you have to know where to go if something happens.

“There’s a lot more mental that goes into it.”

Kirby Smart noted Robinson’s ability to make people miss early last season, when the freshman from Lincoln High School in San Diego debuted with touchdowns in each of the first two games.

“That’s the trait, the No. 1 trait of a running back, secure the ball and make people miss,” Smart said.

“I’d like to see him run behind his pads a little better for a big man, but he did some nice things.”

Robinson, who actually grew up in Greenville, S.C., and didn’t move to California until 2020, is ready to run with more authority and utilize his size and power.

“Of course everyone always wants to go low on you,” Robinson said, discussing the pros and cons of being a big, physical running back.

“But at the same time, I look at that as a pro, because most of the time I already know where the defender is going and it helps me counter their tackle easier.”

Robinson said sometimes defenders “just bounce off” him, another benefit of possessing that rare blend of power and athleticism.

Georgia fans would have seen a lot more of Robinson’s talents last season had he not been sidelined by an ankle injury suffered the third game of the season against South Carolina.

Robinson is ready to roll now, and he’s confident the addition of Etienne will only serve to make the team better.

“I feel like it will elevate all of our games,’ Robinson said, “and we’ll get better from it.”