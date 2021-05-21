Georgia softball advances with walk-off win, top regional seed Duke on deck
“I think this is really going to build our confidence to win the series.”
Senior Mary Wilson Avant (16-10) pitched five complete innings for the win, with freshman Britton Rogers throwing a scoreless sixth inning to collect her second save of the season.
“I”m just proud of the team and our right today,” UGA coach Lu Harris-Champer said. “I think we came out and had a good process.”
The Lady Bulldogs (30-21) next face No. 13 national seed Duke at noon on Saturday in the winner’s bracket game in the four-team NCAA Tournament Regional in Athens at Jack Turner Stadium. The winner secures a spot in Sunday’s Regional final.
The Blue Devils (43-10) defeated UNC-Greensboro (34-16) earlier on Friday at Jack Turner Stadium in the double-elimination regional.
The Hilltoppers face (31-14) UNC-Greensboro in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The winner of that game plays the loser of the Georgia-Duke game in an elimination game later Saturday afternoon.