‘Embarrassment of riches’ around Stetson Bennett has TCU defense leaning toward simplicity

LOS ANGELES — Joe Gillespie looks at the Georgia offense, and the TCU defensive coordinator sees lots of problems for his Horned Frogs to solve in tonight’s championship game. “The variety of what we’re going to get to see, all the shifts and the motions and the variety of formations with the same personnel package on the field, that gets challenging for a defense,” Gillespie said. “There is nobody like Georgia; Georgia is Georgia, and that’s one of the many challenges that hits in you in the face immediately when you start breaking them down and studying Georgia and the things they do.”

Fans flock to the storybook tale of a former walk-on who’s now 25 years old and a sixth-year quarterback, but those who follow closely know that Stetson Bennett’s success has hinged on the future NFL players who surround him. “Stetson has an embarrassment of riches around him at the quarterback spot,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. “They don’t get the attention because I think Stetson is such a unique story — we could write a movie script on his run. “But anybody who follows Georgia for the last few years could tell you the guys around that position have been critical.”

RELATED: TCU coach Sonny Dykes braces for Georgia ‘playmakers,’ Todd Monken schemes Gillespie knows that while Bennett might not have the running or throwing skills on par with TCU’s Max Duggan, he knows where to go with the football and that’s most often enough. “He (Bennett) is a fierce competitor, (but) he’s also surrounded by a stable full of running backs,” Gillespie noted. “Some guys that he can sit there and toss the ball up to that have great length that can take the top off it from a speed standpoint.”

Hence, Gillespie said, TCU’s 3-3-5 might not be as multiple as he would like when it lines up against the Bulldogs in SoFi Stadium for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Horned Frogs defensive coordinator doesn’t want to get into a chess match with Monken any more than he wants to expose his players to mismatches against the elite skill position players that have carried the Georgia offense. “I reached out to several people that have been in this situation that I’m in right now,” Gillespie said. “I wanted to know several things. What is some of the biggest pointers you can give me? “The most common was, ‘The bigger the game, the smaller the plan. Let them go play.’ " TCU will bring some blitzes, and that 3-3-5 will likely feature a five-man “Bear” front at times, but the Horned Frogs are as intent not to beat themselves as they are not to let the likes of McIntosh, Bowers and Smith beat them. Carrying the load