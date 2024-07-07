Cruise with DawgNation
Latest On the Beat
1 minute ago
Will Georgia Tech beat Georgia football again with Kirby Smart as Bulldogs …
ATHENS — If you’re wondering about when Georgia Tech will finally beat Georgia in football, a DawgNation Twitter poll produced an overwhelming response.
July 4, 2024
Carson Beck projected No. 1 in 2025 NFL Draft, other Georgia stars …
ATHENS — Carson Beck is beginning to dominate preseason storylines, which should be a testament for players who elect to develop within programs rather than transfer.
July 3, 2024
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck: Why Heisman is ‘100 percent a team trophy’
ATHENS — Carson Beck is arguably the most highly touted Georgia quarterback entering a season in history with 2024 approaching.
July 2, 2024
Carson Beck: How Georgia football moves on without Brock Bowers
ATHENS — The ultimate Georgia football go-to man is gone, and no one knows that better than Carson Beck.
July 1, 2024
Carson Beck: ‘I love pressure situations,’ feels more comfort in Georgia …
ATHENS — Carson Beck faces more pressure than perhaps any Georgia quarterback in history this season returning as a second-year starter on the preseason No. 1-ranked team.
Leave a Comment