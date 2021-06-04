Transfer bonanza born from need, Georgia modifying, not changing, program-building strategy

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is not re-making the wheel when it comes to talent acquisition, but he is changing with the times. RELATED: Kirby Smart stays one step ahead of college football And this is a time of transition into an evolving transfer market.

The Bulldogs checked a lot of boxes via the transfer portal in the last year, from quarterback JT Daniels out of Southern Cal a year ago, to more recent additions this offseason: • WR Arik Gilbert, LSU • CB Derion Kendrick, Clemson

• CB Brandon Turnage, Alabama • DB Tykee Smith, West Virginia The SEC rule change to allow immediate eligibility for intraconference transfers and the NCAA one-time transfer policy are game-changers.

But championship-level programs like Georgia will continue to primarily be built from within by the traditional method of recruiting and developing players out of high school. Those close to the Georgia program recognize that each of the transfers the Bulldogs added has been out of need. Further, each of the players had legitimate reasons for leaving their previous schools. Georgia added star position player Tykee Smith after Tyrique Stevenson, who had spent two years in development at UGA, transferred back to South Florida to play for Miami. Smith, also, was following his former coach at West Virginia (Jahmile Addae) in making the move. The Bulldog’s next move was to secure a cornerback, and they did so in the form of former Alabama player Brandon Turnage. Georgia had three cornerbacks moved on to the professional ranks, two of them underclassmen who were picked in the first (Eric Stokes) and second (Tyson Campbell) rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Another cornerback, second-year player Daran Branch, was not on the roster or with the team at the time of the annual G-Day Game in April and recently finalized his departure from the program. Smart identified cornerback as a need in February and made it clear the Bulldogs planned to add depth at the position via the transfer portal. Turnage was not only buried on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart, but he had also been moved to safety. UGA offered Turnage when he coming out of Lafayette High School in Oxford, Miss., as a four-star prospect ranked No. 102 overall per the 247Sports composite rankings. Kendrick, meanwhile, didn’t have the option of staying at his former school. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had dismissed Kendrick after he missed offseason team functions. Kendrick would later explain he was tending to family issues and didn’t communicate properly. Swinney spoke fondly of Kendrick after the dismissal, and Kendrick has said he appreciates the support and guidance he received at Clemson.