Georgia defensive back Daran Branch no longer with the team
A day after making two big-time additions in the form of cornerback Derion Kendrick and pass catcher Arik Gilbert, DawgNation has learned that defensive back Daran Branch is no longer a member of the Georgia team.
Branch is no longer listed on the Georgia roster as provided by Georgiadogs.com and has not been for some time. Branch also was not a participant in Georgia’s spring game either.
The redshirt freshman appeared in just one game as a freshman, registering a tackle in Georgia’s win over Missouri.
Georgia landed Branch out of Amite, La., after he flipped from Ole Miss on National Signing Day in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Branch was the No. 675 ranked prospect in the 2020 cycle.
Branch becomes the third defensive back to leave the team since the end of the 2020 season, as cornerback Tyrique Stevenson transferred to Miami and Major Burns transferred to LSU.
The Bulldogs have made multiple additions to the secondary though as well. In addition to Kendrick Georgia brought in West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith and Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage.
Georgia does return safeties Lewis Cine and Chris Smith. Both though could be off to the NFL after the 2021 season.
The Bulldogs signed 4-star recruit David Daniel in the 2021 class and have a commitment from 5-star athlete Malaki Starks in the 2022 recruiting class.
Dan Jackson, a walk-on, emerged on the Georgia two-deep during spring practice. He had an interception of Carson Beck in the spring game and earned the praise of Kirby Smart.
“Dan’s intelligent. Dan’s smart,” Smart said. “He tested well. He runs fast. A lot of people assume that if you’re a walk-on, you can’t run. He’s fast, he’s smart, and he’s getting better with every rep. It’s so important to him. It matters to Dan.”
Cornerback conversely, is a much bigger concern for the Bulldogs. During spring practice, Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber and Kelee Ringo emerged as the top cornerbacks for Georgia. Kendrick is expected to compete for a starting role at that position.
Georgia’s first game of the 2021 season is set for Sept. 4 as the Bulldogs take on Clemson. The Bulldogs returned to Athens on Tuesday to begin summer workouts.
