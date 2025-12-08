Gunner Stockton’s Heisman Trophy run has come to an end, but Stockton saw to it on Saturday Georgia’s football season will continue into the new year.

That’s all that matters to Stockton, who accomplished more than any quarterback in the nation outside of Indiana’s undefeated signal caller by leading the Bulldogs to a 28-7 win over Alabama.

Stockton won SEC championship game MVP honors with his usual, gritty fashion, completing 20-of-26 passes (77 percent) for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia’s redshirt junior QB also rushed for 47 yards on 13 carries, including a 3-yard, fourth-down conversion run to sustain Georgia’s second touchdown drive as it staked out to a 14-0 lead.

Stockton wasn’t flashy, but he was effective; his scrambles kept UGA on schedule enough to convert 6-of-16 third downs and hold the football for 36 minutes and 52 seconds, keeping Alabama’s offense off the field.

The only sack Stockton took was on the final drive while protecting the 28-7 lead in the closing moments. Better to take a sack than rush a throw into harm’s way.

Tebow Time

It’s doubtful many Heisman voters will note UGA was missing its center, Drew Bobo. Fewer realize that receiver Noah Thomas had back spasms that limited him to one snap, leaving Stockton without his top two perimeter threats with Colbie Young still sidelined by a leg injury against the SEC’s top pass defense.

But Tim Tebow is one Heisman Trophy voter — and a former Heisman winner — who has been watching Stockton closely.

“Skillsets don’t inspire a lot, but heart does, and that’s one of the things that I loved in watching you this year, is your heart, you determination, your toughness,” Tebow said to Stockton as the two sat side-by-side late Saturday on the SEC Network’s ‘SEC Final” show.

Florida quarterback legend and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow heaped praise on Gunner Stockton on Saturday night after Georgia beat Alabama, 28-7, to win the 2025 SEC championship game.

“I feel like it’s something that’s contagious around this team, and that’s not really a question, but I just wanted to tell you that because I love watching that.”

Georgia fans will watch for Monday’s announcement of the four Heisman Trophy finalists on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, leading up to the award’s presentation on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Stockton currently sits tied for fourth among the very distant favorites, with one-time UGA transfer target Fernando Mendoza the odds-o favorite, per DraftKings.com:

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana -2500

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt +900

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame, +20,000

Gunner Stockton, Georgia, +50,000

Julian Sayin, Ohio State, +50,000

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, +50,000

Clutch performances

Mendoza came up big for the Hoosiers in their 13-10 win over Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, one of three Indiana wins decided by one score.

Stockton, meanwhile, pulled out wins in four one-score games and came from behind for victory in six of Georgia’s seven SEC wins this season.

“How,” Tebow wanted to know, has Stockton performed so well under pressure in his first season as Georgia’s starting quarterback?

“I think it goes back to thanking the Lord for everybody he gives me,” Stockton said, “and I”m just blessed, for every opportunity just to be here at Georgia.”

Tebow, who prior to Stockton was the most recent quarterback to beat Alabama in the city of Atlanta or in an SEC championship game back in 2008, chuckled during Stockton’s response.

“Don’t change man,” Tebow said, “I love it.”

Kirby Smart and Stockton’s teammates do, too, and that connection has been a part of Georgia’s winning formula.

Former Alabama safety and Super Bowl champion Roman Harper wanted to know why Stockton, rather than slide at the end runs, most often dives forward headfirst.

“I’m just trying to get some more yards,” Stockton said, drawing an on-set fist-bump from Tebow.

Indeed, Harper noted, instead of third-and-6, Stockton’s extra effort makes it a third-and-5.

Stockton’s intangibles — the extra effort, the clutch play, the selflessness, the week-to-week improvement — are indeed part of Georgia’s formula for success.

“We had to grow up pretty fast going on the road to Tennessee and Auburn,” Stockton said, asked about the team’s improvement from the start of the season. “I feel like we’ve grown up a good bit.”

Reality check

Stockton won’t win the Heisman Trophy after starting this season off-the-radar, even after capturing the SEC championship in his first year as a starting quarterback.

But the odds suggest there’s a chance that Stockton could finish in the top-four of the Heisman voting, however, which would mean a trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Stetson Bennett, three years ago, made that trip after finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Like Stockton, Bennett also turned in an SEC championship game MVP performance in a 50-30 win over LSU, launching himself into the spotlight as the Heisman voting opened.

It was a more explosive Georgia offense back then, with the likes of Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey running wild, and Bennett peaking in his sixth year of eligibility and third year of starting experience.

Stockton is still growing, as a player, and now SEC championship game legend, having become the first Georgia quarterback in history to take down Alabama in the league title game.

“This is awesome, the journey this season has been awesome, being able to play with all the teammates, I love everybody,” Stockton said. “I’m glad we have another road ahead.”

Sweet future

The next step in UGA’s path this season comes at 8 p.m. on Jan. 1 in New Orleans, when No. 3-seed Georgia plays the winner of the Dec. 20 game between No. 11-seed Tulane and No. 6-seed Ole Miss in the CFP Sugar Bowl quarterfinal.

The last time Stockton faced the Rebels, he completed 12-of-12 passes for 135 yards in the second half of a 43-35 come-from-behind win.

If the Heisman Trophy voters look closely enough, there are plenty of reasons to believe Stockton worthy of one of the three slots on the ballot.

Here’s a look at the final impression each of the three quarterbacks who played on Saturday left with voters:

Fernando Mendoza 13-10 win over Ohio State

15-of-23, 222 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 5 carries, -3 yards

Julian Sayin 13-10 loss to Indiana

21-of-29, 258 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 6 carries, -29 yards

Gunner Stockton, 28-7 win over Alabama

20-of-26, 156 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 13 carries, 47 yards