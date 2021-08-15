Kirby Smart pleased with JT Daniels, explains offensive struggles in scrimmage

ATHENS — Kirby Smart said last spring that the Georgia football offense wouldn’t be limited by JT Daniels, as much as it would by the talent and execution around him. Smart’s words are proving true as the Bulldogs’ offense had its struggles behind an unsettled line and depleted receiving corps in the first fall scrimmage on Saturday. • What comes next at X Receiver with Arik Gilbert out of team drills

• Georgia offensive line a puzzle in progress with center sidelined • Injury and availability update, six projected starters miss scrimmage “He is not playing with a full deck, he does not have all of the weapons out there,” Smart said, later noting that projected starters Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson and John FitzPatrick did not take part in the scrimmage.

“We did not have all of the arsenal there. JT understands that. He understands that we are going through the process of making good decisions.” Georgia was also working two new centers with the first team with Warren Ericson sidelined by an injury to his snapping hand which required a cast. From all accounts (donors were allowed to watch) the offense sputtered and many players appeared sluggish after an exhausting summer workload.