ATHENS — Kirby Smart is not done with his holiday shopping quite yet.

The Georgia head football coach has made his list — and surely checked it twice (if not more) — and is expected to add more talented players to the Bulldogs’ roster via the transfer portal.

First things first, Smart saw to it the Bulldogs prioritized keeping their top talent, locking Carson Beck into place for another season. It was a move that lifted Georgia atop the list of favorites to win the 2024 CFP Championship, provided UGA can surround Beck with enough talent at the skill positions.

Trevor Etienne has been at the top of many wish lists as far back as late November, when there were first whispers the gifted tailback might move on from Florida.

One week later, Etienne entered the portal and talk turned to how he wanted to play in a championship program while stile close to family in the Southeast Region.

Smart explained how the Bulldogs are taking an efficient approach to talent acquisition, comparing adding players to taking a trip to the local market.

“As far as being active in the portal? It’s like grocery shopping,” Smart said.

“You can’t go get groceries, unless you know what you have at home.”

Georgia has added two notable targets to the receiving corps out of the portal in the form of experienced veteran Colbie Young (Miami) and rising sophomore talent London Humphreys (Vanderbilt).

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have yet to declare their future intentions, but all three are believed to be leaning toward leaving.

The Bulldogs might also address the offensive tackle position through the portal, just as they recently added a rising defensive tackle talent in Xzavier McLeod.

Georgia was lacking at times at both positions last season, particularly in the SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama.

This first NCAA portal window closes on Jan. 3, leaving Smart and his staff precious little time to address needs that can be developed in spring drills.

“That is the hardest part, the timing of everything,” Smart said. “You say, Well, you know what you got on your team. You don’t technically because it’s not over.

“So we have to be careful that we don’t get more bottled water than we need. We got to get more bread to match up with our sandwich meat. We can’t go about it that way. You can’t go out there and get all this, then you need this. That’s the hardest part, is not knowing.”

Georgia has been among the most conservative teams adding talent through the portal the past few seasons.

Smart has said this offseason would be different because of the attrition and nature of what’s commonly — and accurately — compared to a free-agent market.

The Bulldogs might also add another quarterback to the roster via the portal, as Smart said on signing day his roster management plan typically calls for four players at that position.

It’s a challenging time for all parties, Smart said, as teams scramble to put together championship rosters.

“The really hard part is a lot of the kids, you’re getting pressured in the portal to make a decision,” Smart said.

“They’re getting pressured into saying you got to take this, you got to take that. The window is just so wide that it’s hard to know what you’re going to have.”

College football programs will have another NCAA transfer portal window from April 15-April 30.