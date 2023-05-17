Kirby Smart keeps Georgia humble on SEC Network, acknowledges good luck and Nick Saban

ATHENS — Georgia football has a lot to feel good about with two national championships and the recent verbal commitment of the No. 1 player in the 2024 Class. Coach Kirby Smart, however, knows well enough to stay grounded and keep things real with his staff and his players. RELATED: Kirby masters modern-day roster management, takes transfer of key player in stride

Yes, Smart has said before that “pressure is a privilege,” but that doesn’t make it any less of a reality as the Bulldogs look to make modern era history with a third straight CFP Championship. It remains to be seen if Carson Beck and/or Brock Vandagriff can handle the pressure-packed moments as well as Stetson Bennett did in most key games. RELATED: Kirby Smart shares exactly what he wants -- and doesn’t want -- from 2023 QBs

It’s also evident Georgia lost key pieces off their prolific defenses of 2021 and 2022, with five first round picks off the defensive line over the past two seasons and no apparent first-rounder on this season’s squad. Still, Smart has built so much momentum and earned so much respect that the Bulldogs are expected to be the choice for the preseason No. 1 spot and all of the great expectations that comes with it. “As you start to go on a journey for a third, the pressure just tends to build,” Smart said on the SEC Network earlier this week while on The Paul Finebaum Show.

“We had good enough teams all those years to win it. Sometimes it takes a little luck.” • No doubt, the 2017 Georgia football team was a busted assignment in the secondary away from beating Alabama in the CFP Championship Game. • The 2018 Bulldogs were on their way to knocking off the Tide in the SEC title game and earned a CFP slot before linebacker and team captain D’Andre Walker went down with an injury late in the third quarter. • The 2019 Georgia team had virtually no shot of a title run after D’Andre Swift was injured against Georgia Tech and George Pickens threw fists in that same rivalry game, leading to his suspension for the first half of the SEC title game against Joe Burrow’s glorious LSU team. • Smart and the 2020 Bulldogs had the look of a potential national champion until Jordan Davis was injured against Kentucky and Richard LeCounte crashed on his motorcycle that same night, one week before Georgia traveled to Florida to play the Gators in Jacksonville in what stands as the most recent UGA regular-season loss. Smart doesn’t mince words, so he had no problem admitting the Bulldogs were on the right side of fortune in at least two games last season.