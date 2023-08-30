3 things with Kirby Smart: Offensive evolution, cutting loose and WR issues

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is ready for the 2023 version of Georgia Bulldogs to get dialed in on Saturday beyond the scoreboard.

Smart met with credentialed media following practice on Tuesday to answer questions and share insight on his No. 1-ranked program as it prepares for a 6 p.m. game on Saturday against FCS school UT-Martin.

Georgia football is as process driven as any, so it’s not surprising Smart will be judging his team’s execution in every phase.

“The first game is no different than the last game in terms of things that will get you beat, but I do think first-game jitters exist,” Smart said, asked what sorts of things he looks for in opening games.