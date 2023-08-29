“I’ve argued, and I know you have, you can’t have a dynasty when somebody else has won two in a row.” Finebaum said. “(Alabama) has had a great run, there’s no need to waste your time on that.

“But I think three in a row will just shatter that argument — other than in the minds of a few Alabama fans who are still claiming that they split in 2021 and last year was a wash considering they didn’t have to play.”

Kirby Smart was a part of Saban’s first four national championships as an assistant coach and elite recruiter at Alabama, and now entering his eighth season as a head coach, he has put the Georgia program atop the sport as the only to win back-to-back titles in the four-team playoff era.

“More than anything, it just establishes Kirby Smart as the best coach in the country, which many people already believe he is,” Finebaum said, “with Georgia as the best program, which I already think they are.

“It affects people that simply won’t let go of Nick Saban more than anybody else.”