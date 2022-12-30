Great expectations: True freshman Malaki Starks leads Georgia defense in snaps, sets lofty goals

ATLANTA — True freshmen typically don’t make a sudden or major impact on Kirby Smart’s Georgia defenses, but Malaki Starks is certainly not the typical freshman. Starks has not only started every game at safety alongside veteran Chris Smith, but he actually leads the Bulldogs in snaps played, per PFF metrics. “It’s something I dreamed about,” Starks said at the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal media day on Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame.

“I don’t think anybody would know they were going to do it, until they do it.” RELATED: 3 Georgia X-Factor players in CFP Semifinal vs. Ohio State Starks will be one of the key players when the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs clash with No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Buckeyes are known for their explosive offense, and it will be up to Starks to help keep them under wraps. “I’d say middle of the season, I’m still trying to get comfortable, it’s a complicated system,” Starks explained on Thursday, asked about when he started to feel comfortable that he had the defense down. RELATED: Georgia defense says it has something to prove after LSU ‘embarrassment’

“So I’m learning each and every day. and trying to improve on all of my stuff.” That’s likely why Smart and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp have seen to it that Starks gets as much work as possible. Here are the top snaps leaders on defense: SS Malaki Starks, 732 CB Kamari Lassiter, 710 CB Kelee Ringo, 710

FS Chris Smith, 699 LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 591 LB Smael Mondon, 549 DB Javon Bullard, 540 Starks served notice early this season that he would be a difference-maker, making a soaring interception that helped spark Georgia to a 49-3 win over Oregon. “The practices are harder than the games, and that’s because Coach Smart wants to make sure when you get in the game, it’s slower,” Starks said.